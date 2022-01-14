West Valley City Police release names of 2 teens killed in shooting near Hunter High

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have identified the teenage boys who were fatally shot Thursday morning near their school, Hunter High School.

The boys were 15-year-old Paul Tahi and 14-year old Tivani Lopati. Lopati, a freshman was listed on the Hunter High School football roster as No. 24.

“The third victim, a 15-year-old Hunter High School student, whose name will not be released, remains in critical condition,” the WVCPD tweet says.

A 7:08 tweet said one of juvenile suspects taken into custody in the case had been booked into custody, and the others had been released.

“A 14-year-old male, believed to be the shooter in the death of two teens and the injury of another, has been booked into juvenile detention. Three others have been questioned and released. A gun believed to be connected to the shooting has been recovered.”

The emergency call came to dispatch just before 11 a.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the scene outside Hunter High High, which is at 4200 S. 5600 West. Granite School District officials placed Hunter High and three other schools on a shelter-in-place order, requiring they lock the doors and remain inside while continuing school.

Police found the two dead boys and the shooting victim who had survived. They locked down the scene for an investigation that would last into the night.

A gun believed to be the one used was later located in some grass near the area.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Ben Horsely, Granite School District spokesman, speaking from the scene. “We do anticipate that students will be impacted.”

Hunter High students were released for the day, but grief counselors remained on scene and would be there for anyone wants to talk to them today or Friday, Horsely said.

The names of the victims may be released as soon as Thursday night. Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.