West Valley City police respond to report of break-in, find man shot in chest

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night on Appleton Drive in West Valley City.

A 911 call was received at 8:15 p.m. from a woman reporting that someone had broken into her home, West Valley City Police Lt. Levi Lloyd told Gephardt Daily.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man outside with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Lloyd said the man’s injury was life-threatening and he was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition later Friday night. Officers were at the hospital, hoping to question the man about the incident.

Lt. Lloyd said officials are still working to determine “who shot who and what the motive was,” as well as to ascertain the man’s relationship, if any, to the residence where the shooting took place.

He said both people involved in the incident are adults, and there is no danger to the public.

Gephardt Daily will provide more information on this developing story as more details are made known.