West Valley City police say suspect in stolen car flees, carjacks pizza driver, crashes

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old suspect is in custody Tuesday night after police say he rammed a stolen vehicle into two police cars, carjacked a pizza delivery vehicle, and then crashed it into another uninvolved car in an attempt to flee from pursuing officers.

The incident began when a detective located a stolen car near 3500 South and 1950 West at about 6:49 p.m., West Valley City Police Lt. Steve Katz said.

As the stolen vehicle pulled into the Maverik station at 2100 S. Redwood Road and the driver got out to pump gas, detective units tried to block him in.

“The suspect was able to jump back in the car,” Katz told Gephardt Daily. “He ran into one detective’s car and then hit another detective’s car as he fled.”

The suspect drove down Redwood, with police following, until he reached Domino’s Pizza at 2282 S. Redwood Road, where he dumped the newly-damaged car.

“He jumped into the passenger seat of a pizza delivery vehicle,” Katz said. “There was some kind of tussle, the delivery driver was able to jump out, and the suspect got behind the wheel and headed north on Redwood.”

Katz said the suspect was probably driving about 65 mph during the pursuit when he crashed the delivery vehicle into an uninvolved car at Indiana and Redwood.

Four people were in the car that was struck, but Katz said they all declined medical attention.

“The carjacking suspect was transported to a local hospital to get checked out medically before he’s booked into jail,” Katz said. The suspect was in custody by 6:58 p.m., about nine minutes after the whole incident started, he said.

According to Katz, the suspect had outstanding warrants — for stealing vehicles.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.