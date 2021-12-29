West Valley City police searching for burglary suspect who rammed truck into business

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
The alleged suspect is shown on the left and a truck similar to the one he was driving is shown on the right. Photos: WVCPD

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City Police are searching for a burglary suspect.

“BURGLARY SUSPECT: on 12/23/21, this suspect used a Nissan Titan pickup truck to ram his way into a business so that he could burglarize it,” says a tweet from West Valley City Police Department. “If you have information about this case, please call 801-840-4000 and reference case 21I046882.”

A follow-up tweet says: “The pictures aren’t great, but the truck is reddish colored and looks similar to the one in the photo. It has damage on the rear bumper. As shown in the photo, the plate was a Utah ‘In God We Trust’ plate with number ‘2G0CD.’ It could also have a plate numbered ‘4S0EW.'”

The license plate on the suspect vehicle. Photo: WVCPD

