West Valley City police searching for missing 12-year-old last seen at mall

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, June 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Kendra Almazan was last seen at Valley Fair Mall about noon Thursday, West Valley City police stated on social media Friday.

“It is outside of the norm for Kendra to not come home. We’re asking the public to keep an eye out to help get her home,” the post states.

Anyone with information about Kendra’s whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.