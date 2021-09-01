West Valley City police searching for missing, at-risk man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are searching for a missing, at-risk man.

Randy Bond, 58, was last seen Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m., according to a statement by WVCPD.

Bond rode TRAX with a friend, but got separated near the Central Pointe Station at 221 W. 2100 South, police said.

“Bond suffers from diminished mental capacity and would be unable to find his way home.”

Bond is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Bond or know of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.