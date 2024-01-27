Missing, endangered 14-year-old girl found safe in West Valley City search

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 27, 2024, (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Valley City are breathing a collective sigh of relief after a missing and endangered 14-year-old girl was found safe after an intensive Friday night search effort.

Word of the teen’s disappearance went out just after 11 p.m. with WVCPD posting on social media that they needed the public’s help finding the “high functioning autistic girl” who “left home in the area of 5400 W 1400 S” and hadn’t returned.

She was known to “hang around at convenience stores and Walmart,” the police statement said.

Multiple police units and a Department of Public Safety helicopter were called into to search for the missing juvenile.