West Valley City police searching for missing, endangered man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are searching for a missing, endangered man Monday.

A tweet from WVCPD at 10:35 a.m. said Zeus Schwalm, 50, is missing from an assisted living center at 2520 S. Redwood Road.

Schwalm has early onset dementia as well as mental health issues, the tweet said.

He is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall and 170 pounds with gray/blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Schwalm is asked to call WVCPD on 801-840-4000.