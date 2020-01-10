West Valley City police searching information after auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police officials are searching for information after an auto-pedestrian accident Monday that left a teen with serious injuries.

“At about 4:30 in the afternoon, a 14-year-old girl was hit by a car while crossing in the crosswalk at 3800 S. Constitution Blvd. and was seriously injured,” said a Facebook post from WVCPD. “The car that hit the girl did not stop. We know that the car was white and that it was driven by a white male.”

Multiple vehicles were stopped at the intersection where it happened and likely saw it occur. If you saw anything or if you have any information about this case, please call WVCPD on 801-840-4000 and reference case #20I200057.