West Valley City police seek public’s help finding missing, endangered woman

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Valley City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Tammy Baker is 36 years old and has autism. She was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near 3100 S. Decker Lake Drive.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, and was wearing a red T-shirt, black or gray sweatpants, and a blue backpack. She has long brown hair in a pony tail.

Anyone who sees Tammy Baker, or who has an idea as to her whereabouts, is asked to call West Valley police at 801-840-4000.