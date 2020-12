WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are hoping the public will recognize a man wanted in connection with a scooter theft.

“Recognize this guy? He went into the area of a local business that’s off limit to customers & stole an electric bike the victim uses to get to & from work,” the WVCPD statement says.

“Help us find this guy & the bike. Call 801-840-4000 with info.”

No additional information on the case was shared.