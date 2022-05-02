West Valley City police seek public’s help locating person of interest in fatal stabbing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are asking the public for information to help them locate a person of interest in an April 30 stabbing homicide.

The person being sought is Deon Jennings, 30, who lives in Aspenwood Apartments, 4178 S. 4080 West. He lives in the same building where victim Willie Houston, 59, also lived.

“West Valley City Police were dispatched to the apartment complex at about 8:15 p.m. on April 30, 2022,” a West Valley City Police statement says. “A person reported that a man who was bleeding badly had knocked on their apartment door.”

Police found Houston, and he was transported by medics to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Houston lived at the apartment building with his girlfriend. Her nephew, Jennings, also lives at the Aspenwood, in a different apartment, the police statement says.

“Witnesses report some sort of dispute occurring between Mr. Houston and his girlfriend’s nephew,” Jennings, the WVCPD statement says.

“Investigators would like to speak with Mr. Jennings regarding this incident but have been unable to locate him. Currently, we are asking for help from the public in locating Mr. Jennings.”

Jennings stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, which is now cut shorter than in the provided photograph above.

Police would like anyone who has information about Jennings’ whereabouts, or about the case, to call 801-840-4000. Please reference case WV22-34780. Tips can be made

anonymously, the police statement says.