West Valley City police share photos of burglary suspects, ask public to help ID

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
West Valley City police would like to identify this suspect. Photos: WVCPD

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Valley City Police Department has released photos of two suspects wanted in connection with a string of burglaries at a closed business.

“We need your help: We’d like to talk to these two men,” the statement says in part.

“The pair are suspects in the theft of multiple fixtures and features. As they’ve stripped the business, they’ve also caused significant damage to the property.

“Please share their pictures and if you recognize them, please give us a call at 801-840-4000 and reference case WV22-33257. You can also send us a private message. Tips can be made anonymously.”

