West Valley City school enters lockout protocol due to suspicious individual

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City elementary school went into lockout protocol Friday afternoon due to a suspicious individual near the campus.

Hunter Elementary School entered lockout protocol a little before 1 p.m. after a suspicious individual was reported near the campus at 4351 S. 5400 West, Granite School District officials said.

“Police are investigating,” district officials stated on social media. “There is no direct threat to the school and the protocol was enacted out of an abundance of caution. Students are safe and secure inside the building.”

The lockout protocol was lifted about 1:30 p.m., a followup post said.

“Police were unable to identify any individual who matched the description. To be clear, no crime was committed and no threat was made. Police will continue to look for the individual in the neighboring area,” the post says.

“There is no reason to believe students are in any danger. School will be released as normal.”