Man shot in the back of the head in West Valley City shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man shot in the back of the head remained in critical condition Friday night while police continue to sort through the case.

The shooting at 3589 S. 6400 W. is a challenge to investigators as the victim was transported by a private vehicle before police could arrive at the scene of the incident dispatched at 10:46 p.m. Thursday.

West Valley City Police Lt. Jason Vincent confirmed the victim details, but said although the case is not yet officially considered an attempted homicide, it’s being investigated as one, per normal protocol. “It certainly doesn’t appear to be an accident,” he said.

He said he could not comment on scanner reports of multiple shots fired at the scene or release any details on the victim or any potential suspects.

He did confirm that a vehicle with a bullet hole through the back window found at the emergency entrance of the hospital of the victim was related to the case.

West Valley City Shooting 1 of 4

“It’s still too early on to say anything more than that with what we’ve got,” Vincent said. “We’re still actively working it.”