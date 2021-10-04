West Valley City, surrounding agencies fight field fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from West Valley City Fire Department and surrounding agencies are battling a field fire that was sparked by an arc at a power substation, WVCFD tweeted Sunday night.

The fire is near 3000 South and 1050 West, and smoke was visible in the area in the early evening.

“Crews nearly had it out when it hit some old, fallen trees and went up again,” the tweet says.

No homes or structures are threatened.

Utah Transit Authority trains run nearby, and a TRAX operator saw the smoke and called it in, UTA spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily.

