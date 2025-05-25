West Valley City SWAT standoff ends peacefully

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Saturday night SWAT standoff in West Valley City ended safely, after a man who had allegedly brandished a gun during a confrontation with a brother was taken into custody.

The situation began to unfold around 7 p.m. at a house near 2000 West and 3300 South.

According to WVCPD Lt. Shane Matheson, the brother who reported the incident was able to leave the home and contacted police.

The SWAT team was called to the scene, and after nearly five hours, the barricaded brother — who was alone inside the house — was arrested without incident around 11:30 p.m.

Matheson said the man holed up inside the residence had been “experiencing financial and emotional difficulties,” which ultimately led to the four-and-a-half-hour barricade.

No one was injured in the standoff.