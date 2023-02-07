West Valley City’s Hunter High, Hunter Elementary placed on lockdown after ‘suspicious activity’

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools have been placed on lockout protocol by the West Valley City Police Department because of “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area.”

In a statement issued at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Granite School District said the schools have been secured.

“There is no direct threat to either school and school is proceeding as normal within the buildings.

“Half-day kindergarten classes at Hunter Elementary will not be released and afternoon classes will not be available for drop-off until the safety protocol has been lifted.”

The notice asked parents to stay away from the schools, since students will not be released at present.

“Once again, there is no direct threat to our schools and the safety protocols are precautionary in nature. We will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.”