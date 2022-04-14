West Valley PD releases photos of suspected hit-and-run driver’s vehicle

WEST VALLEY CITY — Police in West Valley City have posted photos online of a suspected hit-and-run driver.

The Wednesday post begins with “We need your help” in describing a Sunday incident wherein a silver SUV ran a red light at 4800 W. 4100 So, hitting a man on a bicycle.

“The driver took off. The bike rider was injured and remains in serious condition.”

Officers were able to obtain surveillance photos of the suspect vehicle, a 2004 to 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with a trailer hitch on the back.

It lacked license plates.

The vehicle likely sustained front grill, hood and windshield damage in the collision.

The department asks Facebook users to share the post and anyone with information to call 801-840-4000 and reference case WV22-29142.