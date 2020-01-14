West Valley police ask for help locating man missing for 18 months

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are searching for a man who has been missing for 18 months.

A Facebook post from WVCPD Tuesday said the following:

“Robert Collins, 30, has not been seen by his family for about a year-and-a-half, and although it’s possible that he disappeared of his own free will, his family is very concerned.”

Collins is African American, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information about Collins is asked to call WVPD on 801-840-4000 or send the department a private message on Facebook. The reference number in this case is 19i020748.