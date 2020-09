WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are searching for a woman in connection with a theft case.

“RECOGNIZE THIS WOMAN? She’s the suspect in a theft case,” said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department. “If you know who she is, we’d like to talk to her. Please RT her photo and if you do know who this is, please call 801-840-4000.”

Callers can remain anonymous. The reference number in this case is 20I201234.