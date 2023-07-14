West Valley police seek school burglary info from the public

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police seek more leads on a weekend near-five-figure school break-in by suspected teens.

Some $8,000-worth of items were taken in the burglary Saturday of an elementary school, according to a West Valley City Police Department announcement Thursday evening.



“One of our local public charter schools, Esperanza Elementary, was burglarized this past Saturday in the early morning hours,” police said. “This is a no-tuition public charter school which had many valuable items stolen that morning.”

Police said that have three suspects, ages 14 to 16. Items taken include gift cards, sports jerseys that were displayed in the school, including pro sports regalia, plus musical equipment and other items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WVCPD at (801) 840-4000.

“Police detectives are currently working with the principal and surrounding community,” the department said.