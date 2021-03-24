West Valley police seeking witnesses after October 2020 crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police are searching for witnesses after a crash that occurred in October 2020.

An impaired driver ran a red light at Redwood Road and 3500 South and hit a car, badly injuring a woman, said a tweet from West Valley City Police Department.

The accident happened on Oct. 5, 2020 at about 8:40 p.m., the tweet added. It involved a gray Mazda pickup truck driving with its lights off and a gray Honda Civic that was hit by the truck as it attempted to make a left turn.

“Some questions have come up about this accident and we’re looking to talk to any witnesses,” the tweet said. “One potential witness was wearing a FedEx uniform and hat. His name may be William. We have been unable to locate him through FedEx.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Carter 801-965-5081.