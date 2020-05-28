West Wendover casinos, hotels prepare to reopen June 4th & 5th

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The sound of slot machines and roulette wheels will soon be heard again in West Wendover.

After being closed since mid-March, the border town’s casinos, along with accompanying hotels and restaurants, will be back in business starting next week.

Among the first gambling establishments to open will be the Rainbow and Montego Bay Casinos on Thursday, June 4, followed by the Peppermill, Friday, June 5.

Owners of the Wendover Nugget and Red Garter say they also plan to open June 4.

The move to reopen Nevada’s casinos, and other non-essential businesses, was announced Tuesday night by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“I have informed the chair of the Gaming Control Board that I feel confident in the June 4 target date,” Sisolak said in a prepared statement.

Under Nevada’s reopening plan, businesses formally deemed non-essential, such as movie theaters, indoor malls and bowling alleys can open their doors as early as Friday.

Gatherings in the state will increase from a 10 to 50 people.

The closuring of Nevada’s casinos clobbered the state tourist-based economy sending the state’s unemployment rate soaring 28.2 percent, the highest in the U.S.

Three of the gaming industry’s largest casino operators — MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment and Boyd Gaming — said last week they’d started testing tens of thousands of casino workers to prepare for reopening.

Peppermill Casinos, Inc., owners of the Rainbow, Montego Bay and Peppermill Casinos posted the following statement about next week’s reopenings:

As we get ready to open Rainbow and Montego Bay Casinos on June 4 and Peppermill Casino on June 5. We have been working hard to enhance our cleaning and sanitation protocols to create an even safer environment for our employees and customers. Our commitment to your safety continues to be paramount, and with our enhanced procedures in place, we are committed to giving you the experience you expect with the protection you deserve.

Health and Safety Employee and Guest Health

This page will be updated periodically. Please check back for the most up-to-date information.

As our top priority continues to be the health and well-being of our employees and guests, we will be implementing the following procedures. We carefully took into consideration guidance from Government Authorities, Medical Experts, and the CDC, when creating our policies, and will continue to closely monitor recommendation from these experts and make changes as necessary to our protocols and procedures.

The health and safety of our employees and guests is our number one priority.

Employee Temperature Screening

Non-invasive thermal cameras will be placed at the Employee Entrances at each property. Any employee displaying obvious flu like symptoms or a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be discreetly asked to leave the property. Employees will not be allowed to return to work until the following conditions are met: No fever for at least 72 hours (three full days and no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fever; Improvement of any other symptoms (coughing, shortness of breath); At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Guest Temperature Screening

Non-invasive thermal cameras are on order and upon receipt will be placed at entry points to the property where guests will enter. If a guest displays a temperature over 100.4 degrees the guest will be asked to leave the property. The guest may request a second screening. A security officer using appropriate PPE and temporal thermometer will record a second temperature. If the second reading confirms a temperature above 100.4 degrees the guest will be denied entry.

Physical Distancing

Guests will be advised to practice physical distancing by standing at least six feet away from any guests that are not part of their party while standing in lines or moving around the property. Appropriate signage requiring social distancing will be placed at appropriate locations throughout the property. Restaurant tables, slot machines and other physical layouts will be arranged to ensure appropriate distancing. Employees will be reminded not to touch their faces and to practice physical distancing by standing at least six feet away from guests and other employees whenever possible. All resort outlets will comply with, or exceed, local or state mandated occupancy limits.

Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer dispensers will be placed at key guest and employee contact areas such as driveways, reception areas, hotel lobbies, the casino floor, restaurant entrances, cages, ATMs, restrooms, meeting and convention spaces and elevator landings.

Front-of-House Signage

There will be health and hygiene reminders throughout the property and on digital media in guest rooms.

Back-of-House Signage

Signage will be posted throughout the property reminding Employees of the proper way to wash hands, sneeze and to avoid touching their faces.

Employee & Guest Health Concerns

As part of our employee training, employees have been given clear instructions on how to respond swiftly and appropriately to all presumed cases of coronavirus infection on property in accordance with local guidelines, and they will be ready to provide full support to our guests addressing any health concerns. Employees are reminded to stay home if they do not feel well. Employees are also instructed to contact a manager if they notice a coworker or guest with symptoms associated with COVID-19 such as coughing, shortness of breath, or other flu-like symptoms.

Employee Responsibilities and Training

Hand Washing

Proper and frequent handwashing with soap is vital to help combat the spread of virus. All employees will be instructed to wash their hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds at the start of their shift, at least once every break periods, and several times during their shifts, including when they change gloves or otherwise contaminate their hands. Employees will receive proper hygiene training and that training will be reinforced on a regular basis.

COVID-19 Training

All employees will receive training on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols with more comprehensive training for our teams with frequent guest contact including Housekeeping, Food & Beverage, internal maintenance, Casino Operations, Hotel Operations and Security. Training will be available in English and Spanish.

Face Coverings

Appropriate PPE will be provided to all employees based on their role and responsibilities and in adherence to federal, state or local regulations and guidance. Training on how to properly use and dispose of all PPE will be provided. All employees will be required to wear masks at all times. Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings.

Personal Vehicle (self-park)

• Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available at each point of entry and/or elevator landing.

Hotel Guest Elevators

• Disinfectant wipes will be available for use by the guests at the main elevator lobby.

• Signage will be posted on safe elevator use and requesting that there be no more than four guests not part of the same party per elevator.

Cleaning Products and Protocols

Our hotels use cleaning products and protocols which meet EPA guidelines and are approved for use and effective against viruses, bacteria, and other airborne and bloodborne pathogens. We are working with our vendors, distribution partners and suppliers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of these cleaning supplies and the necessary PPE is available.

Public Spaces and Communal Areas

The frequency of cleaning and disinfecting has been increased in all public spaces including an emphasis on frequent contact surfaces including front desk check-in counters, bell desks, elevators and elevator buttons, door handles, public bathrooms, room keys and locks, ATMs, escalator and stair handrails, casino cage counters, gaming machines, gaming tables, rewards kiosk, gym equipment, dining surfaces and restaurant menus.

Guest Rooms

CDC- and OSHA-approved cleaning and disinfecting protocols are used to clean guest rooms, with particular attention paid to high-touch items including television remote controls, toilet seats and handles, door and furniture handles, water faucet handles, nightstands, telephones, in-room control panels, light switches, temperature control panels and flooring. Housekeeping staff will receive comprehensive training on COVID-19 safety and disinfection protocols.

Electrostatic Sprayers

Electrostatic sprayers are on order and will be used to disinfect restrooms, convention center areas, restaurants and various other areas.

Linen

All linen will continue to be washed at a high temperature and with appropriate cleaning products in order to eliminate viral and bacterial pathogens. To minimize contact, linens will not be changed when rooms are occupied unless requested by the guest.

High Traffic Areas

Meeting and convention spaces, casinos, restaurants and bars, retail outlets, nightlife venues and entertainment venues will each have area-specific cleaning guidelines and protocols that meet or exceed all local or national authority recommendations.

Back of House

The frequency of cleaning and disinfecting will also increase in high traffic back of house areas with an emphasis on the employee dining rooms, employee entrances, uniform control rooms, employee restrooms, loading docks, offices, kitchens, security scanning podiums, and training classrooms.

Shared Equipment

Shared tools and equipment will be sanitized before, during and after each shift or anytime the equipment is transferred to a new employee. This includes a phones, radios, computers and other communication devices, payment terminals, engineering tools, safety buttons, folios, cleaning equipment, keys, time clocks and all other direct contact items used throughout the resort.

Air Filter and HVAC Cleaning

The frequency of air filter replacement and HVAC system cleaning has been increased and the amount of air exchange to will be maximized to increase external air flow into the building. An ERV system is in place in each of the Casino properties on the Casino gaming floor. This system brings fresh air into the casino floor and exhaust air is moved out of the casino floor.

Physical Distancing

Hotel Front Desk. Appropriate distancing will be maintained between employees whenever possible, consistent with CDC and/or state and local guidance

Guest Queuing

Any area where guests queue will be marked with proper distancing–this includes check-in, check-out, elevator lobbies, entertainment venues, coffee shops/cafes and casual dining and taxi lines.

Restaurants and Bars

All restaurants and bars will reduce seating in accordance with CDC guidelines, state requirements and/or local guidance to allow for appropriate distancing between each table and between guests

Slot Operations

Slot machines and slot chairs will be arranged to allow for appropriate distancing. Guests will be discouraged from congregating around slots.

Table Games Operations

Table games will have a maximum occupancy based on type of game to insure proper distancing between players. Managers will insure patrons do not congregate around tables. Table Games Chips will be sanitized more frequently. Used cards will be destroyed and disposed when a new dealer comes to the Table. New playing cards will be introduced when the new dealer comes to the Table. Dice in Craps will be sanitized between shooters. Where possible, procedures have been adjusted to allow only dealer to touch cards.

Poker Room Operations

There will be a maximum of four seats per game. Chips will be cleaned more frequently. Cards will be changed and sanitized at least every two hours.

Race & Sports Books

Chairs and tables in viewing area have been adjusted to allow for appropriate social distancing.

Occupancy Limits

Per Gaming guidelines, occupancy will be no more than fifty percent (50%) of the occupancy limit assigned to each gaming area of the property by local building and fire code. Compliance with the occupancy limits will be achieved by headcounts by management, utilization of the existing surveillance systems and the slot accounting system.

Meeting and Convention Spaces

Meeting and banquet set-up arrangements will allow for physical distancing between guests in all meetings and events based on CDC and/or state and local recommendations. Self-serve buffet style food service will be discontinued temporarily pending State and Local guidance. Occupancy will be reduced based on Nevada Gaming Control Board and state directives.

Retail Spaces

Guest occupancy limits consistent with CDC and/or state and local requirements will be enforced at our retail spaces.

Pools

Pool seating will be configured in a manner consistent with federal CDC and/or state and local requirements to allow for appropriate distancing.

Back of House

Physical distancing protocols will be used in the employee dining rooms employee restrooms, employee entrances uniform control areas, training classrooms, shared office spaces and other high-density areas in order to ensure appropriate distancing between Employees.

Gym/Fitness Center

All gym/fitness center cleaning and disinfecting will be done in a manner consistent with CDC and/or state and local guidance for gym/fitness center operations.