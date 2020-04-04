West Wendover reports first COVID-19 death

WEST WENDOVER, Nevada, April 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Wendover, Nevada, has reported its first COVID-19 death.

West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona made the announcement Friday night in a post on Facebook.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share with you all the following news, this evening I was notified that the first person in our community to test positive for COVID-19 has passed away,” the mayor wrote.

“My deepest sympathies and prayers go out to the family.”

“I know that we are a tight knit community & this news will spread fast & many people will want to reach out to the family, but I want to urge the community to please respect their privacy & to not share rumors on Facebook or through any other method.

“I also want to urge the community to continue practicing aggressive social distancing & to take necessary precautions to keep yourself healthy. These precautions include thorough and frequent hand washing, social distancing, wearing a mask or face covering when going out in public, & keeping kids and family members at home if you have to go to the grocery store.

“This is an unimaginably tough time for our community but by each of us doing our part to stay healthy we can limit the spread of COVID19 in our community.”

As of April 3, Nevada reported 1,484 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 21 new cases over the previous day.

The state’s death toll stands at 43.