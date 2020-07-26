Westbound I-215 closed at 6200 South after fire breaks out by roadway

HOLLADAY, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Westbound Interstate 215 is closed at 6200 South Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out alongside the roadway.

A tweet from UDOT Traffic at 3:55 p.m. said westbound I-215 is closed at mile post 6 and drivers are being urged to find an alternative route. Eastbound traffic is also being delayed in that area.

Crews are on scene. The fire is burning on a lot between two residences.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.