Westbound I-215 closed at 6200 South after fire breaks out by roadway

Gephardt Daily Staff
HOLLADAY, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Westbound Interstate 215 is closed at 6200 South Sunday afternoon after a fire broke out alongside the roadway.

A tweet from UDOT Traffic at 3:55 p.m. said westbound I-215 is closed at mile post 6 and drivers are being urged to find an alternative route. Eastbound traffic is also being delayed in that area.

Crews are on scene. The fire is burning on a lot between two residences.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

