Westbound I-80 closed near Lambs Canyon after semi rollover

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
PARLEYS SUMMIT, Utah, April 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Westbound Interstate 80 is closed one mile east of Lambs Canyon after a semi rollover Sunday afternoon.

“Westbound I-80 at milepost 137 will be closed until approximately 4 p.m.; all traffic will be diverted at Jeremy Ranch,” said a tweet from Utah Highway Patrol at 12:55 p.m.

It’s not known if anyone has been injured as a result of the incident.

The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

