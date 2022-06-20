Update: Westbound I-80 ramp to I-15 in South Salt Lake reopened after rollover, asphalt spill

SOUTH SALT COUNTY, Utah, June 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Interstate 80 westbound ramp to Interstate 15 has been reopened hours after a rollover crash Monday morning.

“Ramp from WB I-80 to NB I-15. The ramp is estimated to remain closed for about two to three hours while crews clean up the crash and asphalt spill,” said a tweet from the Utah Highway Patrol, issued shortly after 11 a.m.

The ramp had to be cleared before the connector ramp could be used of the truck and its contents before the roadway could be open several hours later.

Image: UDOT traffic website