Westminster College announces intent to become Westminster University by fall 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Westminster College announced Monday it plans to be known as Westminster University starting in fall of 2023.

The Board of Trustees approved the move last week, says a school statement, which did not elaborate on the process or the guidelines required for the final accreditation and formal name change approval.

BestColleges.com says in the the general public often uses the terms college and university interchangeably in the United States. Colleges and universities often differ in program offerings and degree types, it says, and a “university” generally refers to “larger institutions with both undergraduate and graduate programs. ‘College’ refers to community colleges, technical schools and liberal arts colleges,” it says.

“Becoming Westminster University will take planning and coordination over the coming months, with a formal launch in Fall 2023,” Westminster College’s statement says. “A FAQ page will be updated to keep our community informed as we become Westminster University.”

During its nearly 150-year history, Westminster has had various names as its academic offerings evolved, the college statement says.

“Westminster began as the Salt Lake Collegiate Institute in 1875. In 1949, Westminster became a four-year liberal arts institution offering baccalaureate degrees in the arts and sciences. The first graduate programs at Westminster began in 1988. The first doctoral degree program, Doctor of Nursing Practice, began in 2019.

“Westminster currently provides more than 50 undergraduate programs, eleven areas of graduate studies, and two doctoral degrees with more doctoral studies launching soon.”

The name Westminster University will reflect more robust academic offerings of the comprehensive university Westminster has grown to be, the institution’s statement says.

“Becoming Westminster University honors our past while showcasing our strengths and trajectory as a small, comprehensive institution, one that offers students boundless opportunities with a network of support,” Westminster College President Bethami A. Dobkin said in the released statement.

“We will always be a place where students forge close connections with some of the best faculty in the country, and where a liberal arts foundation encourages thinking broadly, critically, collaboratively, and in ways that solve complex problems, building leadership and career confidence.”

See a video statement from Dobkin below: