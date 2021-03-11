Westminster College anticipates return to predominantly in-person classes for fall semester

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Westminster College is planning predominantly in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester.

“The college anticipates housing more students in residence halls, hosting speakers and activities on campus, and supporting students at games and performances,” said a news release from Westminster Wednesday. “Assuming vaccine distribution continues and transmission rates keep dropping, students will once again share in the many college experiences and traditions that make Westminster special.”

Some COVID-related precautions, such as facemasks and limits on gatherings, may still be needed to help ensure the health and safety of the campus community, the news release said. Westminster is prepared to be flexible should those needs arise, officials said. The college will also continue using online instructional tools that add to students’ learning when needed.

Westminster President Beth Dobkin said: “Westminster remains committed to a personalized and transformative educational experience that is both safe and abundant with in-person living and learning opportunities. I look forward to seeing you on campus, at events, and in community. It’s time to be together again.”

Westminster’s current academic year has been a hybrid of in-person and online learning. Masks and social distancing remain required on campus. Westminster College coronavirus information is available here.