Wet weather may have caused crash that shut down NB I-15 in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, May 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic was backed up Sunday night on northbound Interstate 15 after a two-vehicle crash at mile marker 282 closed the three right lanes for about an hour.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Colton Freckleton said the accident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m., and the cause is as yet unknown, but he said it may have been weather-related.

“One female was transported to the hospital with minor injuries,” Freckleton said.

The area was cleared and the lanes were reopened by about 9:45 p.m.