What you need to know about Salt Lake City District’s school closings starting Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City School District has released new information concerning the two-week-long “soft closures” ordered for all Utah schools K-12 by Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday afternoon.

In an e-mail sent to parents, district Superintendent Lexi Cunningham told students and families what to expect Monday, March 16, when classes are dismissed in a strategic move designed to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Utah.

Dear parents,

Utah Governor Gary Herbert and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Sydnee Dickson announced this afternoon the dismissal of all Utah public school students from school for two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16. The motivation for the dismissal is to curb the possibility of spreading COVID-19 throughout the state.

While students will not attend classes in person, Salt Lake City School District will provide remote learning resources for students starting on Wednesday, March 18. We are also committed to continuing to provide breakfast and lunch for all Salt Lake City children, ages 0-18, beginning on Tuesday, March 17.

Please refer to our website, http://coronavirus.slcschools.org for more details. We will update this website often with the most current information.

We ask you to also keep an eye out this weekend for a telephone survey from us that will help us assess technology needs in your home.

Thank you,

Dr. Lexi Cunningham

Superintendent

Salt Lake City School District

Please see the information below for more details impacting our school district.

ATHLETICS, AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAMS, & OTHER EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES

All athletic practices, rehearsals, afterschool programs, and other extracurricular activities are cancelled during dismissal.

COMMUNITY LEARNING CENTERS

All community learning centers, including the medical clinics, will be closed.

EARLY CHILDHOOD & DAYCARE PROGRAMS

All early childhood, preschool, and daycare programs run through our schools are cancelled during dismissal.

Families with students in Early Childhood programs, please continue to read with your child and help your child to read with you.

FOOD FOR FAMILIES

In partnership with the Salt Lake Education Foundation, the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office, and the Utah Food Bank, bags of food for families will be available at all of our Community Learning Centers starting on Wednesday, March 18 on the following schedule: Wednesday, March 18, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, March 20, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday, March 23, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday, March 27, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

The addresses for the Community Learning Centers are: Rose Park Community Learning Center : 1105 W. 1000 N., Salt Lake City, Utah 84116 Liberty Community Learning Center : 1078 S. 300 E., Salt Lake City, Utah 84111 Glendale Community Learning Center : 1388 S. 1340 W. Navajo Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104



MEALS FOR STUDENTS

We are committed to continuing to provide breakfast and lunch for all children, ages 0-18.

We will provide “grab and go” meals every weekday, starting Tuesday, March 17, at the following school sites: Backman Elementary Edison Elementary Escalante Elementary Franklin Elementary Liberty Elementary Mary W. Jackson Elementary Meadowlark Elementary Nibley Park School Parkview Elementary Riley Elementary Rose Park Elementary Whittier Elementary Bryant Middle School Clayton Middle School Glendale Middle School Northwest Middle School East High School Highland High School Salt Lake Center for Science Education West High School

Breakfast will be served daily from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Meals will be provided to ALL children, ages 0-18, regardless of school enrollment. This will be similar to our summer lunch program.

Children may receive one breakfast and one lunch per day.

REMOTE LEARNING

Starting on Wednesday, March 18, our teachers are prepared to support remote learning for all students.

Teachers will provide quality grade-level appropriate resources for students.

Our focus is on providing opportunities for students to continue to engage in classroom content and practice the skills they have learned in school. These opportunities will enrich their classroom experiences and connect them to previous and future classroom learning.

We will provide additional communications with more details about our remote learning plan.

SCHEDULE

The school dismissal is in effect for two weeks, until Friday, March 27. We will reassess at that time and will continue dismissal or will reopen based on the guidance of our county and state health departments, governor, and state superintendent.

During dismissal, our buildings will be closed to outside partners, including important community programs such as HeadStart.

SPECIAL EDUCATION STUDENTS

While our general education students can choose to utilize remote learning environments to maintain or strengthen their current skills, we are aware that these types of learning opportunities do not constitute the specially designed instruction we are honored and obligated to provide your student.

We will provide your student with compensatory special education services for all services and instruction missed during the school dismissal.

We are working to develop a variety of options and will provide more information to you as it becomes available.

Please look out this weekend for an email from Shelley Halverson, Director of Special Education.

SPRING BREAK

The two-week dismissal includes our spring break, which is March 23-27. This means students will only miss one week of in-person instruction.

Breakfast and lunch will continue to be served during spring break.

TECHNOLOGY ACCESS

Over the weekend, you will receive a telephone survey from us. The purpose of this survey is to assess your family’s access to internet and computers for online learning.

We are working to provide internet access and internet-enabled devices to families who may need them. Devices will only be available for students in Grades 3-12.

Please respond to this survey, as this will help us determine what accommodations we need to provide.

I want to thank you for your patience as we work to implement these changes. If you have any questions about your student’s instruction over the next two weeks, please contact your school principal directly.

We will continue to be in touch with you via our website, www.slcschools.org, for more information. We’ll also send information via email, phone, and social media, but our website will always be your best resource for the latest information. Please remember to respond to the phone survey over the weekend.

