What you need to know about Salt Lake City District’s school closings starting Monday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City School District has released new information concerning the two-week-long “soft closures” ordered for all Utah schools K-12 by Gov. Gary Herbert on Friday afternoon.
In an e-mail sent to parents, district Superintendent Lexi Cunningham told students and families what to expect Monday, March 16, when classes are dismissed in a strategic move designed to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Utah.
Dear parents,
Utah Governor Gary Herbert and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. Sydnee Dickson announced this afternoon the dismissal of all Utah public school students from school for two weeks, beginning Monday, March 16. The motivation for the dismissal is to curb the possibility of spreading COVID-19 throughout the state.
While students will not attend classes in person, Salt Lake City School District will provide remote learning resources for students starting on Wednesday, March 18. We are also committed to continuing to provide breakfast and lunch for all Salt Lake City children, ages 0-18, beginning on Tuesday, March 17.
Please refer to our website, http://coronavirus.slcschools.org for more details. We will update this website often with the most current information.
We ask you to also keep an eye out this weekend for a telephone survey from us that will help us assess technology needs in your home.
Thank you,
Dr. Lexi Cunningham
Superintendent
Salt Lake City School District
Please see the information below for more details impacting our school district.
ATHLETICS, AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAMS, & OTHER EXTRACURRICULAR ACTIVITIES
- All athletic practices, rehearsals, afterschool programs, and other extracurricular activities are cancelled during dismissal.
COMMUNITY LEARNING CENTERS
- All community learning centers, including the medical clinics, will be closed.
EARLY CHILDHOOD & DAYCARE PROGRAMS
- All early childhood, preschool, and daycare programs run through our schools are cancelled during dismissal.
- Families with students in Early Childhood programs, please continue to read with your child and help your child to read with you.
FOOD FOR FAMILIES
- In partnership with the Salt Lake Education Foundation, the Salt Lake City Mayor’s Office, and the Utah Food Bank, bags of food for families will be available at all of our Community Learning Centers starting on Wednesday, March 18 on the following schedule:
- Wednesday, March 18, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Friday, March 20, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Monday, March 23, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 25, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Friday, March 27, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
- The addresses for the Community Learning Centers are:
- Rose Park Community Learning Center: 1105 W. 1000 N., Salt Lake City, Utah 84116
- Liberty Community Learning Center: 1078 S. 300 E., Salt Lake City, Utah 84111
- Glendale Community Learning Center: 1388 S. 1340 W. Navajo Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104
MEALS FOR STUDENTS
- We are committed to continuing to provide breakfast and lunch for all children, ages 0-18.
- We will provide “grab and go” meals every weekday, starting Tuesday, March 17, at the following school sites:
- Backman Elementary
- Edison Elementary
- Escalante Elementary
- Franklin Elementary
- Liberty Elementary
- Mary W. Jackson Elementary
- Meadowlark Elementary
- Nibley Park School
- Parkview Elementary
- Riley Elementary
- Rose Park Elementary
- Whittier Elementary
- Bryant Middle School
- Clayton Middle School
- Glendale Middle School
- Northwest Middle School
- East High School
- Highland High School
- Salt Lake Center for Science Education
- West High School
- Breakfast will be served daily from 8:30-9:30 a.m.
- Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Meals will be provided to ALL children, ages 0-18, regardless of school enrollment. This will be similar to our summer lunch program.
- Children may receive one breakfast and one lunch per day.
REMOTE LEARNING
- Starting on Wednesday, March 18, our teachers are prepared to support remote learning for all students.
- Teachers will provide quality grade-level appropriate resources for students.
- Our focus is on providing opportunities for students to continue to engage in classroom content and practice the skills they have learned in school. These opportunities will enrich their classroom experiences and connect them to previous and future classroom learning.
- We will provide additional communications with more details about our remote learning plan.
SCHEDULE
- The school dismissal is in effect for two weeks, until Friday, March 27. We will reassess at that time and will continue dismissal or will reopen based on the guidance of our county and state health departments, governor, and state superintendent.
- During dismissal, our buildings will be closed to outside partners, including important community programs such as HeadStart.
SPECIAL EDUCATION STUDENTS
- While our general education students can choose to utilize remote learning environments to maintain or strengthen their current skills, we are aware that these types of learning opportunities do not constitute the specially designed instruction we are honored and obligated to provide your student.
- We will provide your student with compensatory special education services for all services and instruction missed during the school dismissal.
- We are working to develop a variety of options and will provide more information to you as it becomes available.
- Please look out this weekend for an email from Shelley Halverson, Director of Special Education.
SPRING BREAK
- The two-week dismissal includes our spring break, which is March 23-27. This means students will only miss one week of in-person instruction.
- Breakfast and lunch will continue to be served during spring break.
TECHNOLOGY ACCESS
- Over the weekend, you will receive a telephone survey from us. The purpose of this survey is to assess your family’s access to internet and computers for online learning.
- We are working to provide internet access and internet-enabled devices to families who may need them. Devices will only be available for students in Grades 3-12.
- Please respond to this survey, as this will help us determine what accommodations we need to provide.
I want to thank you for your patience as we work to implement these changes. If you have any questions about your student’s instruction over the next two weeks, please contact your school principal directly.
We will continue to be in touch with you via our website, , for more information. We’ll also send information via email, phone, and social media, but our website will always be your best resource for the latest information. Please remember to respond to the phone survey over the weekend.
Información coronavirus
Viernes, 13 de marzo 2020
familias DESLC queridos,
Esta tarde, el gobernador Gary Herbert y nuestro Superintendente Estatal de Instrucción, el Dr. Dickson Sydnee, ofreció una conferencia de prensa para anunciar una suspensión de clases de dos semanas para todas las escuelas en Utah, a partir del lunes, 16 de marzo en el fin de responder de manera proactiva al mundial COVID- 19 pandemia.
Esto significa que nuestras escuelas no estarán en sesión, y ningún estudiante será asistir en persona de lunes, 16 de de marzo de viernes, 27 de marzo.
Por favor, vea la información a continuación para obtener detalles que afectan a nuestro distrito escolar.
ATLETISMO, AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAMAS, y otras actividades extracurriculares
- Todas las prácticas atléticas, ensayos, después de la escuela, programas y otras actividades extracurriculares se cancelan después de la salida.
Centros comunitarios de aprendizaje
- Todos los centros comunitarios de aprendizaje, incluyendo las clínicas médicas, se cerrará.
LA PRIMERA INFANCIA Y GUARDERÍA PROGRAMAS
- Todos infancia, preescolar, guardería y programas de crecimiento rápido temprano a través de nuestras escuelas se cancelan después de la salida.
- Las familias con estudiantes en programas de primera infancia, por favor continúen leyendo con su hijo y ayudar a su niño a leer con usted.
ALIMENTOS PARA FAMILIAS
- En asociación con la Fundación de Salt Lake Educación, la Oficina del Alcalde de Salt Lake City, y el Banco de Alimentos de Utah, bolsas de comida para las familias estarán disponibles en todos nuestros centros comunitarios de aprendizaje a partir el miércoles 18 de marzo, sobre el siguiente calendario:
- Cerrado miércoles, 18 de marzo de 08 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Cerrado viernes, 20 de marzo de 08 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Lunes por, 23 de marzo de 08 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Cerrado miércoles, 25 de marzo de 08 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Cerrado viernes, 27 de marzo de 08 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Las direcciones de los centros comunitarios de aprendizaje son:
- Rose Park Community Learning Center : 1105 W. 1000 N., Salt Lake City, Utah 84116
- Libertad Comunidad Centro de Aprendizaje : 1078 S. 300 E., Salt Lake City, Utah 84111
- Glendale Community Learning Center : 1388 S. 1340 W. Calle Navajo, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104
COMIDAS PARA ESTUDIANTES
- Estamos comprometidos a continuar ofreciendo el desayuno y el almuerzo para todos los niños, edades 0-18.
- Vamos a proporcionar “grab and go” comidas cada día de la semana, a partir del martes, 17 de marzo a las siguientes escuelas:
- Primaria Backman
- Primaria Edison
- Primaria Escalante
- Franklin Elementary
- Liberty Elementary
- Mary W. Jackson Elementary
- Primaria Triguero
- Park School nibley
- Primaria Parkview
- Primaria Riley
- Rose Park Elementary
- Primaria Whittier
- Bryant Middle School
- Escuela Secundaria Clayton
- Escuela Media Glendale
- Escuela Secundaria del Noroeste
- East High School
- Secundaria Highland
- Centro de Salt Lake para la Educación la Ciencia
- West High School
- El desayuno se sirve todos los días de 8: 30-9: 30 am.
- El almuerzo será servido de 11:30 am a 12:30 pm.
- Las comidas serán proporcionados a los niños de todo, de 0-18 años de edad, independientemente de la matrícula escolar. Esto será similar a nuestro programa de almuerzo de verano.
- Los niños pueden recibir un desayuno y un almuerzo por día.
APRENDIZAJE A DISTANCIA
- A partir del miércoles, 18 de marzo de nuestros profesores se preparan para apoyar el aprendizaje a distancia para todos los estudiantes.
- Los maestros proveerán los recursos apropiados a nivel de grado de calidad para los estudiantes.
- Nuestro objetivo es proporcionar oportunidades a los estudiantes a seguir participando en los contenidos escolares y practicar las habilidades que han aprendido en la escuela. Estas oportunidades de enriquecer sus experiencias en el aula y su conexión con el aprendizaje anterior y futura aula.
- Vamos a proporcionar comunicaciones adicionales con más detalles sobre nuestro plan de aprendizaje a distancia.
CALENDARIO
- La salida de la escuela es, en efecto, durante dos semanas, hasta el viernes, 27 de marzo volveremos a evaluar en ese momento y continuaremos despido o Reabriremos basado en la guía de nuestro condado y departamentos de salud estatales, el gobernador, y el superintendente del estado.
- Durante el despido, nuestros edificios estarán cerrados a los socios externos, incluidos los programas importantes de la comunidad, tales como HeadStart.
EDUCACIÓN ESPECIAL ESTUDIANTES
- Mientras que nuestros estudiantes de educación general pueden optar por utilizar a distancia entornos para mantener o fortalecer sus capacidades actuales de aprendizaje, somos conscientes de que este tipo de oportunidades de aprendizaje no constituyen la instrucción especialmente diseñada tenemos el honor y la obligación de proporcionar a su alumno.
- Vamos a ofrecer a su estudiante con servicios de educación especial de compensación para todos los servicios y la instrucción perdidas durante la salida de la escuela.
- Estamos trabajando para desarrollar una variedad de opciones y proporcionará más información para que cuando esté disponible.
- Por favor, mire a cabo este fin de semana para un correo electrónico de Shelley Halverson, Director de educación especial.
VACACIONES DE PRIMAVERA
- El despido de dos semanas incluye las vacaciones de primavera, que es marzo del 23-27. Esto significa alumnos sólo perder una semana de instrucción en persona.
- El desayuno y el almuerzo se seguirá sirviendo durante las vacaciones de primavera.
TECNOLOGÍA DE ACCESO
- El fin de semana, recibirá una encuesta telefónica de nosotros. El propósito de este estudio es evaluar el acceso de su familia a Internet y las computadoras para el aprendizaje en línea.
- Estamos trabajando para proporcionar acceso a Internet y los dispositivos habilitados para Internet a las familias que lo necesiten. Dispositivos sólo estarán disponibles para los estudiantes en los grados 3-12.
- Por favor, responda a esta encuesta, ya que esto nos ayudará a determinar qué tipo de alojamiento que necesitamos para proveer.
Quiero darle las gracias por su paciencia mientras trabajamos para implementar estos cambios. Si usted tiene alguna pregunta acerca de la instrucción de su hijo en las próximas dos semanas, por favor, póngase en contacto con el director de su escuela directamente.
Vamos a seguir para estar en contacto con usted a través de nuestra página web, , para más información. También le enviaremos información por correo electrónico, teléfono, y los medios sociales, pero nuestro sitio web siempre será su mejor recurso para encontrar la información más reciente. Por favor, recuerde que debe responder a la encuesta telefónica durante el fin de semana.
Sinceramente,
Lexi Dr. Cunningham
Superintendente
del Distrito Escolar de Salt Lake City