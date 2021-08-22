Argument leads to police standoff in White City, suspect charged with kidnapping, assault

WHITE CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old man is facing felony kidnapping charge and one count of misdemeanor assault after he was reported fighting with a woman and forcing her into a white pickup truck.

“The complainant said he first observed an unknown male holding a female in a headlock in the intersection of 220 East and 8960 South,” an affidavit filed in the case says. “The male then started to drag the female into a pickup truck, and she was honking the horn to the vehicle. The complainant heard the unknown male yelling obscenities at the female …. The female was screaming in response, ‘Help, I’m not coming home with you.'”

The witness said he last saw the suspect’s pickup “driving away from the area at a high rate of speed with the door of his vehicle open.”

Police learned the suspect and the woman had left a nearby party, and guests said Beck and the woman, who were in a relationship, had been fighting before she left and he followed.

Police responded to suspect’s address on Larkspur Drive.

They observed man outside of the residence, the probable cause statement says, and officers “later attempted to knock on the door to make contact” but the suspect did not respond, according to the statement.

The SWAT team responded, Sgt. Clayton Swensen, Sandy City Police Department, told Gephardt Daily. The woman involved in the incident, who confirmed she had been dating the suspect for years, also came out of the residence.

Swensen said that after a preliminary investigation and interviews, officers determined charges of kidnapping and assault were appropriate in the case.

The man was charged and released after agreeing to pretrial conditions including receiving court date reminders, being monitored for new charges, a weekly automated phone check in, and “anger management.”