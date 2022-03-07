White-knuckle weekend on Utah roadways prompts response, words of advice from UHP

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, March 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has some straightforward advice for motorists who find themselves caught up in a traffic accident; please don’t call and invite others to join you at the crash site.

That safety-minded tip was prompted in-part by a white-knuckle weekend that saw troopers responding to 114 crashes as of 7 p.m. Sunday.

There was one particular incident which clearly stood out in troopers’ minds, as the UHP described a simple, single-car slide-off Sunday on Interstate 15 near Pleasant Grove.

When the driver’s parents came to the scene “their vehicle then got hit,” the UHP said.

The driver who collided with the parents’ vehicle then called his wife, and had her stop at the crash scene. When she arrived, her vehicle was also hit. That third crash nearly involved a firetruck which was on site, along with first responders.

After the chain reactions, troopers posed the following advice:

“When involved in a crash, ask yourself:

“Am I OK? Can I move off to the exit?

“If the answer is yes, then move off and give us a call.

“If the answer is no, then give us a call and stay put. Please don’t call others to the scene.

“Arrange to meet them off the freeway. We are more than happy to drive you to a safe location.”