White pickup truck sought after 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A white pickup is being sought after a 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash Tuesday afternoon in Morgan County.

The crash closed one lane of traffic on Old Highway at Aspen Meadow Lane, says a Facebook post by Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“A white pickup that did not stop was reported as a vehicle of interest in the crash,” it says.

“Mountain Green Firefighters on Squad 131 along with Chief 131 responded and helped remove debris and control leaking fluids.”

No injuries were reported, the statement says.