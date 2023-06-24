Wild mare, foal rescued after trapped by rising Lake Powell water

LAKE POWELL, Arizona, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wild mare and foal stranded on a Lake Powell beach in Navajo Canyon have been rescued.

Officials believe the feral horses had been trapped on the beach by rising water levels. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area staff had been monitoring and feeding the animals since June 7.

“Some theories as to why this occurred include the mare giving birth and a limited food supply that eventually ran out after Lake Powell water levels continued rising,” says a news release from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and the National Park Service.

“Horses are great swimmers, but for unknown reasons, the mare stayed on the beach until she was too weak to make the one-quarter mile swim with a newborn.”

The horses were not in danger of being inundated by the rising lake levels, the release says.

“They had access to the Lake Powell water and National Park Service staff fed the horses hay while a plan was developed to safely remove the horses from the beach. Normally, the park does not interfere with natural wildlife or feral animal issues but this beach is a very popular camp and recreation spot for boaters so there was a safety concern to the public.”

Several factors aligned to make the rescue possible, including the proximity to a marina, and the availability of an NPS vessel that could accommodate a horse trailer, the news release says.

Photo National Park Service

The team was successful in sedating the mare and getting both horses safely into a horse trailer on the boat. Last night, mare and foal were transported to Kanab.

“Mom and baby are now eating, resting and safe at Best Friends,” said Jen Reid, manager of Horse Haven at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.

“We were thrilled to be part of this incredible rescue and look forward to helping these horses find a great home when they’re ready.”

After the filly is weaned, they will both be available for adoption. If interested in adopting the horses, please contact [email protected]