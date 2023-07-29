Wildfire burning near Wendover grows to 613 acres, remains 10% contained

WENDOVER, Utah, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire burning about 20 miles north of Wendover has grown to 613 acres and remains 10% contained, state fire officials.

The Bettridge Fire started Thursday on the east slope of the Pilot Range, which straddles the Utah-Nevada border. It grew from an estimated 475 acres Friday to 613 acres Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info.

“Crews continue to utilize air resources to improve fire line,” the state fire management agency stated on social media Saturday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.