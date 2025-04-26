Wildfire burns 700 acres in northwest Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah April 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A grass fire torched an estimated 700 acres in northwest Weber County Friday night.

According to a social media post by the Weber Fire District, crews from WCFD and the Utah Division of Natural Resources responded to the blaze around 6:30 p.m.

The fast-moving fire moved west toward the water’s edge but was contained before spreading further north or south.

The WCFD post confirmed the incident was “unrelated to an earlier prescribed burn at Harold Crane.”

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.