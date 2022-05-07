Wildfire evacuations put on hold outside Capitol Reef, residents told to ‘leave vehicles packed and be ready to go’

GROVER, Utah, May 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire officials have rescinded evacuation orders issued Friday night for residents just outside Capitol Reef National Park.

The evacuations were lifted by 9 p.m. as winds died down “allowing firefighters to better manage the fire,” according to a press statement, although the fire was still described as growing.

Several homes were initially evacuated along the Miner Mountain Road in Wayne County, according to Utah Fire Info, the fire tracking site of the Utah Department of Natural Resources, which added that a helicopter was on scene assisting ground crews.

Although evacuations were called off, “the Wayne Co. sheriff’s office advises residents to leave vehicles packed up and ready to go if needed.”

The blaze is estimated at 10 acres in size, according to the sheriff’s office.

Utah Fire Info expected the fire would burn through the night, noting more resources would be arriving Saturday morning to support local firefighters.