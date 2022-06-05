Wildfire reported in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters are responding to a mountainside near Toquerville, where a wildfire has reportedly grown to the size of one acre.

Smoke can be can be seen on a traffic camera on Interstate 15 near State Route 17, but the fire is reportedly burning on the other side of the ridge.

The New Harmony Fire Association posted a message Sunday on its Facebook page reporting the fire. “There is a wildland fire in Toquerville. If you are smelling smoke in our District, that may be the source.”

Airplanes able to drop fire retardant are responding to the area, according to first-responder radio reports.

