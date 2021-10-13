Wildlife officials investigate killing of young bald eagle in Idaho

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho, Oct. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Wildlife officials in Idaho are are trying to determine who killed a bald eagle in Island Park.

“On Saturday, Oct. 9, Conservation Officer Chris Johnson responded to the McRae Subdivision on Island Park Reservoir after a young bald eagle was reported to be alive but unable to fly,” the Idaho Fish and Game Department reported on social media.

“Upon his arrival, Officer Johnson found the bird deceased and smashed into the mud beneath fresh side-by-side tracks. Video evidence indicates the eagle was ran over between 4:30 and 6 p.m.,” IFG said.

Anyone with information surrounding the case is asked to call Johnson at 208-390-0629, or the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report information online here.

Callers may remain anonymous and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation, the post said.