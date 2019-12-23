Wildlife officials rescue moose trapped between 2 fences in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Utah, Dec. 23, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah wildlife officials rescued a moose that became trapped between two fences in Farmington Sunday.

“Yesterday our officers received a call about a moose trapped between two fences,” said a tweet from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “Our biologists, Farmington City and Davis County Sheriff’s Office jumped into action!”

Officials were able to safely dart and extract the moose, who was then given a drug reversal agent and relocated to a “remote location in the mountains,” the video said.

