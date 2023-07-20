Wildlife officials want to display your photos at Utah State Fair

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is seeking the public’s help decorating its exhibit at the Utah State Fair.

“The Utah State Fair is coming up, and your photo could be featured in our wildlife building,” the DWR said in its Tuesday post on social media soliciting photographers’ work.

“Have you ever seen a cute critter in your campsite, spotted a deer while hiking or had a memorable encounter with other Utah wildlife?

“If you were able to capture that incredible moment on camera, we’d love to showcase it! Just message us your photo and a one-sentence description of what that wildlife experience meant to you.”

Photographs should meet the following criteria:

Should have been photographed in Utah.

Should provide the location where the photo was taken.

Should belong to you, a family member or a friend who gave you permission for use.

If selected, you must be able to provide a high-resolution copy.

Must be sent via direct message no later than 11 p.m. on July 30, 2023.

“Please note you will not be compensated if your photo is selected,” the DWR said, “but you will receive credit when it’s displayed.”