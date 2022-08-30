Willard Bay State Park algae woes; and boat ramps still closed

WILLARD BAY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2002 (Gephardt Daily) — “The Pond” at Willard Bay State Park remains closed because of the growth of potentially toxic algae blooms.

The 11-acre pond, which is just north and separated from the 9,900-acre Willard Bay reservoir, opened a year ago for bay patrons to recreate without boating and skier intrusions. The closure came Aug. 18, after testing by the local health department showed high levels of the harmful algae, according to postings online by park officials.

“Effective immediately The Pond at Willard Bay State Park will be temporarily CLOSED as a precaution due to high amounts of harmful algae bloom. No admittance to the Pond will be allowed,” reads a Facebook post. The high algae concentrations can pose serious health risks to humans, pets and livestock.

The reservoir itself has been tested as well, but shows safe algae levels, and remains “100 percent” open for recreation.

But officials note: “Please remember our low water levels have caused our boat ramps to be closed. Launch at your own risk.”

Other water bodies in the state with warning advisories for algae blooms — short of closure — are Clinton Pond, Panguitch Lake, and Baker Reservoir. Algae updates can be found at the state’s HABS.utah.gov website.

Willard Bay State Park is one of the top three most popular sites in the state park system with more than 800,000 visitors a year.