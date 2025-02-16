Willard Fire response to multiple accidents

WILLARD, Utah, Feb. 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Willard City Fire has had a busy day of collision responses, with three calls coming in in less than 15 minutes, the agency said on Facebook.

One was “a multi-vehicle accident on the freeway involving extrication,” the post says.

“As a reminder — slow down. Leave plenty of space between you and traffic. Move over for emergency vehicles and leave them room.

“Also a shoutout to F1400 who was off duty and stopped to assist taking care of patient care until we arrived.

“UHP, Willard PD, Willard FD, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Brigham Ambulance and UDOT all assisted.”

Gephardt Daily will share more information as details are confirmed.