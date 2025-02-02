Willard structure fire causes $80K in damages

WILLARD, Utah, Feb. 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Willard City Fire Department was dispatched to a fire just before 9 a.m. Sunday.

“Upon arrival, it was declared a working structure fire,” a news release from the agency says.

“There was fire in the crawl space with extension into some exterior wall cavities. Everyone had evacuated and the fire was extinguished, no injuries were reported.”

The “fire was contained to one room, crawl space and exterior wall. Damage estimated around $80,000.”

Willard Fire photo

Those called to the scene, besides Willard City Fire, were Brigham City Fire, Brigham Ambulance, Willard Police, Perry Police, Utah Highway Patrol, and the Box Elder County Building Inspector.