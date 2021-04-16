Wind advisory issued for parts of northern Wasatch Front Friday night

UTAH, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A wind advisory has been issued for parts of the northern Wasatch Front Friday night, just days after a high wind warning Tuesday night.

“More canyon winds tonight into Saturday morning? Unfortunately, the answer is yes,” said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City Friday afternoon. “Wind gusts to 55 mph are anticipated for the most prone areas of the northern Wasatch Front, including Farmington and Centerville.”

The warning is in place from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday.

There will be strong crosswinds along Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 89 between Tremonton and North Salt Lake as well as Legacy Parkway.

Property damage and power outages are possible, the tweet said.

