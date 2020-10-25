Wind advisory issued for Salt Lake, Tooele Valleys Sunday night

SALT LAKE/TOOELE VALLEYS, Utah, Oct. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Salt Lake and Tooele Valleys from 6 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday.

An alert from the National Weather Services says the advisory includes the cities of Brigham City, Ogden, Bountiful, Salt Lake City and Tooele.

Northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph are expected, the advisory says. The wind will be particularly strong near canyon mouths.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the advisory says. “A few power outages are possible.”

A wind advisory means that sustained wind speeds of at least 31 mph or gusts of 45 mph are expected. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty cross winds which can make driving difficult.

A tweet from the NWS Salt Lake City adds: “Note, that this will NOT be as strong of a downslope/canyon wind event as we saw in early September.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.