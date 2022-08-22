Wind blows roof off mobile home during Garfield County thunderstorm

CANNONVILLE, Utah, Aug. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Strong winds blew the roof off a mobile home Sunday during a severe thunderstorm in Garfield County.

A mobile home in Cannonville lost its roof to the windstorm about 3:45 p.m., according a post on the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

The post described the winds as a “tornado,” but no tornado activity was reported by the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

“This was a roof over a single-wide trailer house,” the post states. “The winds were strong enough to lift part of the roof across the highway into another yard.”

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect Sunday afternoon in Cannonville, Henrieville and Tropic, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph expected, the NWS tweeted.

The Facebook post says rains have subsided in the area and no injuries were reported as a result of the storm. Some areas of Garfield County experienced flooding, the post states.

Debris was blocking travel in both directions on State Route 12 about a mile east of Cannonville on Sunday afternoon, the Utah Department of Transportation tweeted.