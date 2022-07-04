Wind-driven fire forces evacuations of dozens of homes in foothills above Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wind-whipped flames forced the evacuation of at least 89 homes in the foothills above Centerville early Monday morning.

More evacuations may be forthcoming.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the Deuel Creek Fire burning in the foothills east of the city at 11:08 Sunday night.

According to a tweet issued by Utah Fire Info at 1:52 a.m., 10 homes were initially evacuated.

A second tweet, posted just at 1 :14 a.m. said “89 homes now evacuated and more possible.”

The fire was estimated to have burned “20 to 50 acres spreading uphill and driven by southwest winds.

“Fire departments from throughout Davis County on scene,” the tweet said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Centerville Fire 1 of 4